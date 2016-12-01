LONDON Dec 1 A flood of European leveraged
loans has done little to alleviate the pressure on earnings from
deals, with fierce competition for the few underwrites available
and a pricing squeeze on best-efforts loans.
Sponsors are unwilling to pay up, given the amount of
liquidity available and are demanding more work from banks for
less money.
A majority of the 20 or so deals in the market are being
conducted on a best-efforts basis, both repricings and add-ons
for well known and less favourable credits.
Best-efforts deals have always been far less profitable than
underwrites but banks are now having to push the fees earned on
a best-efforts basis lower, in order to attract business.
"People aren't making a lot of money which is a challenge in
itself," a senior loan banker said.
Banks are either offering flat fees for best-efforts deals
of around 200,000 to 300,000 - far less than the levels
previously charged of around 500,000 to 1.0m two years ago, or
they are agreeing to earn around 50bp-75bp of the overall deal
size, compared to 100bp-150bp in 2014-15.
"It is very competitive right now because the market is
strong. If a deal is a seasoned performer then that repricing is
a no brainer and doesnt take a lot of work, so you can
understand in this market if it doesnt pay a lot. But a trickier
deal, that entails a lot of work, you should get paid for," a
second senior banker said.
Some banks have even started to offer to do best-efforts
deals for free, with one bank getting a sole mandate on a recent
loan, pushing other banks off of the line up.
Banks are agreeing to the terms for various reasons,
including keeping the workforce busy as they have to justify
headcount amid cuts in banking.
Other banks are doing the work for league table credit or to
get themselves in a good position to get appointed on the next
profitable deal by a sponsor.
"Taking a hit to make an investment in the next deal is a
good motivation," the first banker said.
NEW YEAR CHEER
Banks have been hoping January will bring about a change,
with better paid event-driven underwritten loans in the
pipeline, including an approximate 5bn-equivalent cross-border
loan backing UK software company Micro Focus International's
acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprises' software business
and around 1.5bn of loans to back a potential sale of European
web hosting provider Host Europe Group to web hosting firm
GoDaddy.
Other potential financings are for companies currently in a
sale process including a 1.4bn loan for German bandage and
plaster cast maker BSN medical and 1bn of loans for French
laboratory business Cerba.
There is also 1.5bn of loans to back buyout firm Lone
Star's acquisition of German building materials maker Xella.
But even these underwritings may not be the golden chalice
many banks were hoping for as some banks are starting to
undercut on these fees too.
"The French banks are offering sponsors lower fees and less
flex on underwrites," a loan investor said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)