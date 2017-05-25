(Adds dropped word in final para.)
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON May 25 A number of European banks are
taking advantage of a window of opportunity to act on highly
leveraged deals before the leveraged lending guidelines
published by the ECB come into force in six months.
European banks are maximising their ability to offer high
leverage in a bid to win deals over their US counterparts that
come under the remit of the US leveraged lending guidelines.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Credit Suisse and Macquarie are leading
a US$2.2bn-equivalent debt financing backing the acquisition of
publicly-listed Hong Kong-based international schools operator
Nord Anglia Education.
The financing equates to around 7.5 times Nord Anglia's
Ebitda, excluding US banks from committing to the deal that
exceeds the 6.0 times debt-to-earnings ratio cap imposed on
regulated banks.
European banks will come under similar pressure when the ECB
guidelines come into effect. It states that high leverage of six
times total debt to Ebitda "should remain exceptional" and
companies should be able to repay at least half of total debt
over a five to seven-year term.
Until then, any deal committed to by a European bank can be
upheld, which could prompt a flood of highly leveraged deals.
"Sponsors will be looking to sell and buy highly levered
businesses before the ECB guidelines kick in. This is most
definitely a window of opportunity," a leveraged finance head
said.
ISTA AUCTION
European banks and sponsors are hoping an auction for
CVC-owned German metering and energy management group Ista wraps
up within the six-month window as European bankers are working
on debt financings in excess of 7.0 times Ista's approximate
€364m Ebitda. Some bankers are working on leverage levels as
high as 8.5 times, the sources said.
Goldman Sachs is offering a staple of around 5.8 times,
significantly lower than European banks, in a bid to comply with
the leveraged lending guidelines, the sources said.
Some bankers are concerned that the business could struggle
to repay 50% of the debt within seven years.
In a bid to still attract sponsors, the staple is a hybrid
and has infrastructure-style features, including full dividend
capacity from closing, to enable dividend payments, the sources
said.
CVC was not immediately available to comment.
Some bankers are wary of trying to push the boundaries too
far before the guidelines begin.
"Banks are leveraging up credits before the guidelines come
in. They think they can get away with it, they think there is no
threat... and then someone will get a slap," a second leveraged
finance head said.
