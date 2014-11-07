(Adds expert comment)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Lynn Adler

Nov 7 Federal regulators said on Friday that their 2014 review of U.S. bank loans showed the proportion of risky leveraged loans was the same as it was the year before, but they warned banks that they will carry out more reviews as risky loans continue to rise in absolute terms.

Making junk-rated loans to companies that are often owned by private equity firms is a lucrative, high-margin business for major Wall Street banks. But regulators are worried that the underwriting guidance they issued last year is not being heeded.

The examination by three federal regulators, the 2014 Shared National Credit review, spans data collected between the end of December 2013 and the end of March 2014.

"The review showed gaps between industry practices and the expectations for safe-and-sound banking articulated in the 2013 guidance," the regulators wrote in their report, which does not mention individual banks.

Under the regulatory guidance, loans can be criticized, or considered "non-pass", if a company cannot amortize or repay from free cash flow all senior debt or half its total debt in five to seven years.

Leverage in excess of six times a company's annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also raises concerns in most industries, according to the guidance.

Leveraged loans accounted for $254.7 billion, or 74.7 percent, of criticized assets in the 2014 review, compared with $227 billion, or 75 percent, of criticized assets in 2013, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a statement.

Officials cautioned, however, that the methodologies used in the two reviews were not identical and advised against trying to make apples-to-apples year-on-year comparisons.

Reuters reported in August that Wall Street banks expected the 2014 review's findings to be comparable to last year's.

In the report, regulators said 54 percent of leveraged loans originated since June 2013 with leverage in excess of six times EBITDA were criticized.

In addition to increasing the frequency of the reviews of banks' loan books to more than once a year, regulators said they released a "frequently asked questions" document that covered definitions of leveraged loans, supervisory expectations on the origination of non-pass leveraged loans, and other topics.

Some industry experts argue that the regulatory scrutiny on banks may not curb the problem of risky leveraged loans, pushing their origination instead into financial institutions that include broker-dealers such as Jefferies LLC and alternative asset managers such as KKR & Co LP and Apollo Global Management LLC.

"The regulators are effectively choosing to push risk out of their responsibility perimeter and into the shadow banking community,and I think that it is short-sighted and dangerous," said Matthieu Royer, head of asset and liability management and credit portfolio management at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Leslie Adler and Peter Galloway)