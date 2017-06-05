JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's consumer
tribunal has cleared Lewis Group of breaching credit
rules with the fees it charges customers, the retailer said on
Monday, avoiding a fine that could have totalled up to 10
percent of its annual sales.
The nation's credit regulator last year referred Lewis to
the National Consumer Tribunal for allegedly contravening credit
rules when charging customers for warranties and club membership
fees that entitle them to special deals.
"In its judgment the (tribunal) found that the club fees
charged by Lewis do not form part of the cost of credit of any
credit agreement between Lewis and its customers," Lewis said in
a statement.
The tribunal also ruled the National Credit Act allowed
Lewis to include the cost of an extended warranty in its credit
agreements, the retailer said.
Shares in Lewis jumped 4 percent to 35 rand on the news.
The regulator last week also referred clothing retailer Mr
Price to the tribunal for charging consumers a "club
fee" on credit agreements.
Lewis, which sells furniture mostly to lower income groups
on in-store credit, reported a drop in full-year profit last
month as weak economic growth gnaws at disposable income in
Africa's most advanced economy.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)