JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 South African furniture
retailer Lewis Group said on Friday it would challenge
a complaint by the country's credit regulator that alleged that
a subsidiary mis-sold insurance to customers who did not need
it.
Last month, Lewis said the regulator asked the National
Consumer Tribunal to impose a 10 million rand ($786,250) penalty
on the company, alleging that the retailer and its subsidiary
sold loss of employment cover to pensioners and self-employed
consumers who would not be able to claim the benefits.
Many of Lewis' customers rely on credit provided by stores
to buy furniture. The insurance cover is sold by Monarch, a
subsidiary of Lewis.
Lewis said the regulator did not conduct a full
investigation with Lewis or its insurance division before
referring the complaint to the National Consumer Tribunal.
The retailer said in a statement there was no factual basis
to the allegation by the regulator that the sale of the
insurance to pensioners and self-employed persons was fraudulent
and deceitful.
The credit regulator said on Friday that it had followed the
National Credit Act and its processes. It also said it still
wanted the National Consumer Tribunal to conduct an audit of the
number of pensioners and self employed consumers affected.
Shares in Lewis have fallen more than a third since the
regulator referred the complaint on July 9. They were up 9.75
percent at 65.84 rand by 1129 GMT.
($1 = 12.7186 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia and Jane
Merriman)