UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
LEWIS HAMILTON WINS HIS HOME BRITISH FORMULA ONE GRAND PRIX FOR MERCEDES
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.