JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 South African furniture retailer Lewis Group reported 14 percent rise in first-half profit on Monday, boosted by higher sales and said sales continue to show gradual growth.

Lewis, whose nearly 600 stores target the lower end of the market, said headline earnings per share totalled 378.7 cents in six months to end-September compared with 332.5 cents a year earlier.

Sales rose 6.7 percent to 2.3 billion rand ($292 million).

Lewis said sales and collections continue to show gradual improvement.

"While customers' disposable income is coming under renewed pressure from higher transport, electricity and other utility costs, the response to the launch of new and exclusive merchandise ranges during the latter part of October has been encouraging," it said.

The company declared an interim dividend of 172 cents per share, representing an increase of 10.3 percent from last year. ($1 = 7.875 South African Rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)