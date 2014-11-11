BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
Nov 11 Lewis Group Ltd
* Old mutual investment group's total interest in co has decreased to 4.94 pct of issued capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.