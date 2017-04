Nov 28 Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA :

* H1 net revenue 15.1 million euros versus 17.6 million euros last year

* H1 net loss 815,000 euros versus income of 226,000 euros last year

* Sees FY results close to results last year

* H1 operating loss 712,000 euros versus income 429,000 euros last year