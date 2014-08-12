BRIEF-Anhui Wantong Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to up 30 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 30 percent, or to be 23.1 million yuan to 37.6 million yuan
Aug 12 Lexmark International Inc : * Lexmark international technology acquires further shares in ReadSoft * Has acquired a further 1,086,017 class b shares in ReadSoft and now holds
approximately 12.59 percent of the shares and 9.32 percent of the votes Link to press release: here
OSAKA, April 27 Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects operating profit to jump 121 percent in the year through March 2018, bolstered by strong demand for its new Switch console.