By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
April 24 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc
said it expects revenue to fall in the second quarter as
it shifts focus to corporate customers, sending its shares down
almost 7 percent.
Lexmark has followed larger rivals Xerox Corp and
Hewlett-Packard Co in phasing out printers targeted at
the consumer market, and now focuses on providing managed print
services to corporate clients, who view these services as a way
to reduce costs.
Managed print services - a business of managing a fleet of
printers and documents for companies - brings in more revenue
than just selling hardware.
Lexmark expects revenue to fall by 7-9 percent to between
$937.3 million and $957.9 million for the current quarter and
adjusted earnings of 95 cents to $1.05 per share, it said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Analysts were expecting $1.14 per share in earnings on
revenue of $986.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which said in January it will slash 625 jobs
globally, will take restructuring and acquisition-related
charges of $29 million in the second quarter.
Lexmark - which acquired three companies in the first
quarter - was open for more such acquisitions to help strengthen
the company's core corporate segment, Chief Executive Paul Rooke
told Reuters.
Last month, Lexmark bought data capture software maker
Brainware for $148 million. Data capture is the identification
and extraction of data from a scanned document.
Rival Xerox, which gets more than half its revenue from the
services segment, said on Monday investments in the segment will
pressure margins in the short term but will compensate with cost
reductions and operational improvements.
Lexmark's managed print services recorded a double-digit
growth in revenue for the first quarter, CEO Rooke said. The
company won a $50 million contract from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture this month.
Net income fell to $61 million, or 84 cents per share, from
$83 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 per share.
Revenue for the quarter ending March 31 fell to $992.5
million from $1.03 billion a year ago.
Analysts had expected $1.05 per share in earnings on revenue
of $988.9 million.
The Lexington, Kentucky-based company's shares recorded
their sharpest fall in six months to touch a low of $30.69 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading
down about 5 percent at $30.85.