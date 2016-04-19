(Corrects Lexmark's closing share price to $34.66 instead of
$34.32 billion and corrects premium to 16.8 percent instead of
18 percent, paragraph 2)
April 19 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc
has agreed to be acquired by a group of investors led by
China-based Apex Technology Co Ltd and PAG Asia
Capital in a deal valued at $3.6 billion net of cash, the
company said.
Lexmark shareholders will get $40.50 for each share held
representing a premium of 16.8 percent to Tuesday's close of
$34.66.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Apex Technology,
that manufactures ink cartridge chips, was in negotiations to
buy Lexmark.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)