UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
Oct 22 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc is reviewing strategic options including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Lexmark is working with Goldman Sachs Inc on the process and could have possible buyers in private equity firms and other technology companies, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1LIMKFa)
"Lexmark does not comment on rumor or speculation," company spokesman Jerry Grasso said.
It is possible no deal for Lexmark, valued at $1.9 billion on Thursday afternoon, will come out of the process, the Journal reported.
The company's shares closed up 5.9 percent at $32.88 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
LONDON, May 11 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley, criticised for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, took another knock on Thursday when the bank confirmed he had been deceived by emails purportedly from the lender's Chairman John McFarlane.