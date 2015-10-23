Oct 23 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc said it was exploring strategic alternatives and had hired Goldman Sachs Inc to advise it on the process.

Lexmark said on Friday its board had formed a committee of independent directors to look at strategic alternatives.

The company has a market value of about $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)