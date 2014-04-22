April 22 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc
reported first-quarter adjusted earnings above analysts'
average estimate, helped by higher revenue from its managed
print services and software businesses.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share
for the quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average expected 87
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Combined revenue from managed print services and perceptive
software rose 18 percent to $244 million, excluding
acquisition-related adjustments of $3 million.
Lexmark reported total revenue of $877.7 million, beating
analysts' average estimate of $855.8 million.
