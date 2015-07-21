July 21 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc
swung to a quarterly loss, and said it would cut about
500 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring to reduce costs.
The company reported a net loss of $36.3 million, or 59
cents per share, compared with a net income of $37.5 million, or
59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.
Non-GAAP revenue fell marginally to $891 million from $894
million in the second quarter ended June 30.
Operating expenses jumped 32 percent to $381.3 million.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)