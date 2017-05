April 28 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc reported a 3 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower revenue from its imaging solutions and services business.

Revenue fell to $852.0 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $877.7 million a year earlier

Net income fell to $19.7 million, or 32 cents per share, from $29.3 million, or 46 cents per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)