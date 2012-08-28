BRIEF-AT&T and CWA reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations
* AT&T, Communications Workers Of America reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations
Aug 28 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc said it will cut about 1,700 jobs as it stops manufacturing inkjet hardware supplies.
The company said it is working with its strategic advisors to explore the sale of its inkjet-related technologies.
