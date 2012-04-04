FRANKFURT, April 4 Swiss technology firm Buehler
AG has bought vacuum technology specialist Leybold Optics, from
EQT, the private equity firm backed by Sweden's Wallenberg
family, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
EQT and Buehler declined to comment.
The value of the transaction was not disclosed.
Leybold, which is based in Alzenau, Germany and has 600
employees, posted sales of 200 million euros ($267 million) in
2011.
For Switzerland-based Buehler the acquisition amounts to an
expansion of its advanced materials division.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
