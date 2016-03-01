LONDON, March 1 Insurer Legal & General
said on Tuesday that the economic case for a British exit from
the European Union was unproven, even though 'Brexit' would have
minimal impact on its own operations.
"We consider that a vote to leave would have little direct
impact on trading for Legal & General: our customer base is
located very largely in the UK, the US and Asia," the company
said in a statement.
However, the firm said such a vote would create uncertainty
for both the economy and financial markets. Given that, and a
lack of clarity about Britain's future trading relationships,
the economic case for leaving was currently unproven, it added.
As well as selling a range of insurance services around the
globe, L&G is also one of the largest investors in the British
stock market through its asset management arm.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)