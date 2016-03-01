LONDON, March 1 Insurer Legal & General said on Tuesday that the economic case for a British exit from the European Union was unproven, even though 'Brexit' would have minimal impact on its own operations.

"We consider that a vote to leave would have little direct impact on trading for Legal & General: our customer base is located very largely in the UK, the US and Asia," the company said in a statement.

However, the firm said such a vote would create uncertainty for both the economy and financial markets. Given that, and a lack of clarity about Britain's future trading relationships, the economic case for leaving was currently unproven, it added.

As well as selling a range of insurance services around the globe, L&G is also one of the largest investors in the British stock market through its asset management arm. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)