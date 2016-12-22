Dec 22 Insurer Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) said it had named EY executive Jeff Davies its chief financial officer, with effect from the spring of 2017.

Mark Gregory, who has been the firm's finance chief since 2013, would step down from the board when Davies takes up the role, but will continue to be employed by L&G until the end of August to help with the handover, the company said.

Davies, who is a senior partner at accounting and consulting firm EY, has also worked at the world's second-biggest reinsurer Swiss Re.

L&G said in February that Gregory will retire in January 2017, after having worked at the British firm for 17 years, the last seven of them in board-level positions. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)