OCHANG, South Korea, March 6 South Korea's LG
Chem is looking at more acquisitions in
agriculture-chemical firms to find new streams of growth, its
chief executive said, underlining an appetite for deals in the
higher-margin, higher-growth industry.
Falling crop prices have triggered a flurry of deals in the
global agrochemicals industry, including a $43 billion bid by
ChemChina to buy Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta
in February.
In January, LG Chem, South Korea's top chemicals firm, also
agreed to buy seeds, pesticides and fertilizers maker Dongbu
Farm Hannong for 515.2 billion won ($430.05 million).
"The crop protection and seed business is very important,
with food production expected to rise 35 percent by 2030," LG
Chem CEO and vice chairman Park Jin-soo said at a press
conference on Friday.
"While we can develop our own technology, an M&A is one of
the ways which can accelerate the business," he said at the
event which was embargoed until 11 a.m. Seoul time on Sunday.
The move into agrochemicals comes as LG Chem faces a growing
threat from Chinese rivals in its mainstay chemicals and battery
businesses.
The Chinese government in January said it will suspend
offering subsidies for electric buses if they use
nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) batteries made by South Korean
companies, sending shares of LG Chem and Samsung SDI
lower.
Park said the policy would have a limited impact on its
business, saying NCM batteries will remain as mainstream
technology as opposed to offerings by Chinese firms.
He also expected an electric car which can go 500 kilometres
(311 miles) to 600 kilometres on a single charge to be
commercialized in 2020.
"The electric car market is taking off faster than
expected," he said, saying tough regulations are pushing
automakers to accelerate electric car sales despite low oil
prices.
Regarding the chemicals business, he expected margins to
remain solid in the first half.
($1 = 1,198.0000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Jake Spring
in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)