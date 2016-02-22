SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea's LG Chem
said on Monday it will supply electric vehicle batteries to Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV from late this year
and that the orders were worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
LG Chem said it will produce batteries for the plug-in
hybrid version of Chrysler Pacifica minivans at its factory in
Michigan. The plant currently makes batteries for
General Motors' Bolt and Ford Motor's Focus
electric vehicles.
It added that it expects more large-scale orders under its
technology cooperation with the Italian-American automaker.
($1 = 1,234.25 won)
