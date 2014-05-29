(Corrects spelling of president's name, paragraph 2)
BUSAN, South Korea May 29 South Korea's LG Chem
Ltd plans to make a decision on expanding production
capacity for electric vehicle (EV) batteries in three to four
months, expecting EV demand to take off in 2016.
"We are seriously considering investing in expanding (our EV
battery production)," President Kwon Young-soo, who oversees LG
Chem's battery division, said on Thursday at the Busan Motor
Show.
He did not elaborate on where it plans to expand capacity.
LG Chem, which supplies batteries for cars from General
Motors Co and Renault SA, has one EV battery
plant in Korea and another in the United States.
In February, Chief Executive Park Jin-soo said the company
was considering building an EV battery plant in China, expecting
the Chinese government's efforts to tackle air pollution would
drive demand.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)