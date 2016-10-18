SEOUL Oct 18 South Korea's LG Chem Ltd
, a battery supplier for General Motors Co's (GM)
upcoming Bolt electric vehicles, said on Tuesday it
expected the U.S. automaker to sell more than 30,000 of the cars
next year.
LG Chem vice president Kang Chang-beom made the projection
during a conference call to discuss the firm's third-quarter
earnings.
GM will be launching its subcompact Chevrolet Bolt EV in the
coming months and is seen as a key test of whether the
technology can go mainstream in the United States. The car will
have an average driving range of 238 miles on a full
charge.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)