SEOUL Aug 20 South Korea's LG Chem
said on Wednesday it had won an order from Audi to
supply batteries for its plug-in hybrid and micro hybrid
electric vehicles.
LG Chem said the deal was "worth hundreds of millions of
dollars" but declined to give further details. It said it
expected to win more such orders from Audi parent Volkswagen AG
in the future.
LG Chem, which has secured a total of 20 customers including
General Motors, also it aims to achieve combined sales of
over 10 trillion Korean won ($9.8 billion) from large-sized
batteries by 2018.
($1 = 1,020.3000 Korean won)
