SEOUL, June 29 South Korea's LG International
has dropped its bid for the Wilkie Creek coal mine
in Australia owned by U.S. miner Peabody Energy Corp.
"We participated in the preliminary bidding, but our
internal review has since concluded that the mine's business
prospects did not meet our expectations," LG said in a statement
on Friday.
Peabody decided late last year to sell the mine, valued at
around $500 million, as it aimed to focus instead on the assets
it acquired with its $5 billion takeover of Macarthur Coal in
Australia.