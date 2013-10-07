SEOUL Oct 7 LG Electronics Inc's
display unit said on Monday it will start mass production of
curved smartphone displays as the South Korean phone maker plans
to launch a smartphone with the new screens next month to catch
bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Samsung said last month it would introduce a smartphone with
a curved display in October as the world's top handset maker
seeks to set the pace of hardware innovation amid slowing growth
in the high-end smartphone market.
Curved displays are in the early stages of development and
allow bendable or foldable designs that could eventually allow
mobile and wearable gadgets to take new forms that could
radically change the high-end smartphone market.
LG Display Co Ltd said on Monday it has started
production of a six-inch display curved top to bottom. LG
Electronics plans to launch a smartphone with the curved display
in November, a source familiar with the matter said.
By contrast, Samsung's phone will have a display curved side
to side, another source who has direct knowledge of the matter
said.
In January Samsung, which has taken over from Apple Inc
as the global smartphone leader, showed off prototype
products with a flexible screen and a display that extends from
the side of a device.
Technology firms have yet to figure out how to mass produce
the parts cheaply and come up with display panels that can be
thin and heat resistant.
Curved displays are already commercially available in
large-screen televisions. Samsung and LG Electronics started
selling curved OLED TV sets this year priced at about $9,000.