SEOUL Dec 2 South Korea's LG Display Co
Ltd said on Friday that its head of TV business will
take over as chief executive in 2012 in a surprise announcement
as the flat-screen maker struggles with mounting losses and weak
demand.
Han Sang-beom, executive vice-president and head of the TV
division, will take over from Kwon Young-soo, who will move to
LG Chem Ltd to lead the company's rechargeable
battery business.
"This new executive nomination is entirely on the basis of
performance in strengthening LG Display's global business
capabilities," the company said in a statement.
The top management change at LG Display, which vies with
local rival Samsung Electronics Co for the title of
the world's top flat-screen maker, comes as the firm reported
its biggest quarterly loss in the third quarter, hit by tumbling
panel prices and tepid demand for TVs and computers.
Kwon became LG Display's chief executive in 2007 after
serving as chief financial officer for its electronics affiliate
LG Electronics Inc, where he helped it secure
foreign funds and form the flat-screen venture with Philips
in the wake of the Asian financial crisis in late
1990s.
Philips later sold the stake back to LG.
The 32-year veteran of LG business conglomerate has been
widely credited for boosting the panel maker's global ranking
and its profitability during one of the industry's worst
downturns in 2007, and winning major customers such as Apple Inc
.
LG Display is a major supplier for Apple's iPhone and iPad
tablet as well as Amazon.com's Kindle tablets.
As head of LG's TV business, Han, also a 30-year veteran in
displays and chip industry, helped the firm win a TV screen
supply deal with Japan's Sony Corp a year ago, a major
breakthrough after Sony switched to Samsung years ago for flat
screen purchases.
Shares of LG Display closed down 2.7 percent prior to the
announcement.
The stock has fallen around 35 percent so far this year,
lagging a 7 percent drop in the broader market.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis and
Jacqueline Wong)