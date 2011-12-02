SEOUL Dec 2 South Korea's LG Display Co
Ltd said on Friday that its head of TV business will
take over as chief executive in 2012 in a surprise announcement
as the flat-screen maker struggles with mounting losses and weak
demand.
"This new executive nomination is entirely on the basis of
performance in strengthening LG Display's global business
capabilities that escalated its position in the global market,"
the company said in a statement.
Han Sang-beom, executive vice-president and head of the TV
division, will take over from Kwon Young-soo, who will move to
LG Chem Ltd to lead the company's rechargeable
battery business.
