SEOUL South Korea's LG Display (034220.KS) said it will build a new plant to make panels using organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, with total investment expected to exceed 10 trillion won ($8.71 billion).

The company said it will spend an initial 1.84 trillion won to begin building the plant in Paju, South Korea, which will make both large-size OLED TV panels and flexible OLED panels for smartwatches and auto displays, with production expected to begin in the first half of 2018.

