SEOUL/HANOI, April 7 South Korea's LG Display Co
Ltd will invest $1.5 billion in Vietnam to build its
first organic light emitting diode (OLED) screens plant, aiming
to start production in the second half of 2017, the company and
Vietnamese authorities said.
The firm said on Wednesday the display module assembly plant
will be built in Hai Phong, a major port city in Northeastern
Vietnam, but it did not disclose how much it plans to invest in
the plant.
The Hai Phong authority said in a statement the LG project
was worth $1.5 billion and construction would start in May.
The expansion comes amid similar moves by electronics firms
operating in Vietnam, which include Samsung,
Microsoft, Intel, Canon, Panasonic
and Toshiba, helped by new free trade pacts
and cheaper wages than China.
LG Display, which supplies smartphone screens to clients
such as Apple Inc and LG Electronics Inc,
said comparatively lower salaries in Vietnam and the country's
proximity to China were the key reasons for deciding to build
the plant in the country.
Another LG unit, LG Electronics Inc, the world's
second largest television maker after Samsung Electronics, said
last year it will soon shift its TV production in Thailand to
Vietnam for logistical ease and efficiency.
