BRIEF-Blackline files for offering of up to $100 mln of common stock by the selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to build a new display module assembly plant in Vietnam, aiming to start production in the second half of 2017.
LG Display said the plant will be built in Hai Pong, a major port city in Northeastern Vietnam. The firm did not disclose how much it plans to invest in the plant.
The panel maker, which supplies smartphone screens to clients such as Apple Inc and LG Electronics Inc , said comparatively lower salaries in Vietnam and the country's proximity to China were the key reasons for deciding to build the plant in the country. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LONDON, May 12 British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.