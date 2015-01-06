(Corrects production figure in par 3 to 34,000)
* LG to more than quadruple monthly OLED TV panel capacity
* Move marks latest in efforts to grow OLED market
* OLED technology still seen too expensive for mass market
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Jan 6 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
plans to increase production capacity of organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for TVs, seeking growth in a
new technology field that its rivals have dismissed as still too
expensive to succeed.
LG Display and its sister company, the world's second
largest TV maker LG Electronics Inc, have been the
biggest proponents of OLED TVs, which they hope will give them a
competitive edge over rivals once the technology matures.
On Tuesday, LG Display said it would more than quadruple the
monthly production capacity of OLED TV panels to 34,000 units by
the year-end from 8,000 currently.
The companies say OLED is far superior to the mainstay
liquid crystal display (LCD) technology, offering better picture
quality as well as lower power consumption. Costs, however, are
much higher, making OLED TVs several times more expensive than
LCD sets.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's biggest
TV manufacturer, has steered clear of OLED, saying the
technology is not ready yet for mass consumption. It has focused
on quantum dot technology instead.
The LG companies have declined to comment on their OLED
investments to date, LG Display last year finished building a
706.3 billion won ($640.58 million) factory to increase
production of OLED TV panels. The panel maker did not comment on
its investment plans for 2015.
Analysts remain sceptical about OLED's future, mainly due to
price. LG Electronics' 65-inch ultra high-definition OLED TV
launched in South Korea last year was priced at 12 million won
($10,874), more than three times the price of a comparable LCD
TV by the same company.
The emergence of quantum dot TVs is also seen as a potential
threat. The technology is easy to implement and offers improved
picture quality at much a cheaper cost than OLED, offering TV
makers an attractive alternative.
Samsung is putting its weight behind quantum dot this year
with new products launching as early as end-February. It says
OLED is still too difficult to manufacture, making it too
expensive for consumers. The company has said these challenges
cannot be overcome within the next two or three years.
LG Electronics is also launching its own quantum dot TVs
alongside OLED products this year in what it says is a two-track
strategy. Analysts say this is tacit acknowledgement that OLED
is not yet ready.
($1 = 1,102.6000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo and Miral
Fahmy)