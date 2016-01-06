SEOUL Jan 6 South Korean consumer electronics
supplier LG Display Co Ltd expects earnings to
improve starting in the second quarter of the year, despite
challenging business conditions for the January-March period,
the company's chief executive said.
An LG Display spokeswoman on Wednesday confirmed remarks by
Han Sang-beom, who also told reporters on the sidelines of the
CES trade show in Las Vegas that the display industry's supply
will likely exceed demand by 12 to 13 percent.
The LG Display CEO's comment comes amid growing concern that
slowing demand for consumer devices is starting to hurt
technology companies. Japan's Nikkei reported earlier on
Wednesday that Apple Inc is expected to cut production
of its latest smartphone models by about 30 percent in the
January-March quarter.
LG Display supplies displays for a variety of Apple
products, including iPhones.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)