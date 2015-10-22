* Q3 profit $293 mln, weaker than analyst expectations
* Weaker consumer electronics demand hurting display prices
* Says "downturn trend" in panel prices expected to slow
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 22 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
, the world's biggest maker of liquid crystal display
(LCD) panels, said third-quarter profit slid 30 percent, missing
estimates, citing broadly weaker demand for consumer electronics
devices.
The firm reported on Thursday July-September operating
profit was 333 billion won ($293 million), down from 474 billion
won a year earlier and below a 358 billion won Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate derived from a poll of 26 analysts.
Slackening growth in big markets like China, along with
weaker emerging market currencies, has hurt consumer electronics
makers' sales, leading to reduced orders and squeezed profit
margins for panel suppliers. LG Display has already warned it's
bracing for a tough 2016, and its shares have skidded 30 percent
so far this year.
Still, LG Display said on Thursday it expects overall
shipments to rise by a low single-digit percentage rate in
surface area terms during October-December from the third
quarter. "Although the supply of products and sizes may vary,
the downturn trend in panel prices is expected to slow," Chief
Financial Officer Don Kim said.
LG Display's third-quarter average selling price for panels
fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier, undercutting sales volume
growth. The proportion of displays it sold that were made for
televisions, which tend to be more profitable as they are
larger, also eased to 39 percent from 42 percent a year earlier.
Analysts had said ahead of the results the launch of new
iPhones by key client Apple Inc likely helped cushion
what could have been an even tougher quarter for LG Display.
The weaker South Korean won also likely provided some
support, analysts said, as components transactions are typically
settled in U.S. dollars. The local currency's average exchange
rate against the dollar fell 12 percent from a year earlier in
the July-September quarter.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)