(Corrects milestone in the headline and first paragraph to four
years, not five; clarifies change of accounting standards in the
ninth paragraph.)
* Q1 op profit 744 bln won vs 490 bln won analyst view
* Q2 shipments seen growing by low-to-mid single digit pct
vs Q1
* Deteriorating economic conditions cloud outlook
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, April 22 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
on Wednesday said January-March profit hit the
highest in more than four years, buoyed by brisk sales of new
smartphones by client Apple Inc and healthy television
panel demand.
LG Display previously said profit for the seasonally weak
first quarter was likely to decline sequentially, but analysts
expected strong earnings due to sales to client Apple. Analysts
also saw depreciation in the South Korean won against the
U.S. dollar as a catalyst.
LG Display cited stable TV panel demand as well as cost
reduction as key factors for its first quarter results.
Apple's new iPhones were widely expected to sell well,
boosting earnings at the panel maker which is also reportedly
the exclusive supplier of screens for the Apple Watch, on sale
from this week.
But data from researcher DisplaySearch showed that market
prices of panels for devices such as TVs, laptops and monitors
as of April 20 were broadly weaker than prices of April 7. This
pushed LG Display shares to a near two-week low on Tuesday.
Some investors and analysts worry that weak economic growth
in Western Europe and currency depreciation in emerging markets
such as Brazil and Russia will hurt profitability at TV makers.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc
, the world's No. 1 and No.2 TV makers, have already
warned of growing headwind.
"Though panel prices are kept to a certain level, brand
vendors have revised their shipments downwards and may later
face inventory pressure," researcher TrendForce said about the
TV market. "Therefore, the second quarter outlook after the
month of May is more worrisome than upbeat."
LG Display reported 744 billion won ($689.73 million) in
operating profit for the first quarter, compared with a 490
billion won mean estimate by 32 analysts in a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S survey.
It was the company's strongest result since at least 2011,
when LG Display adopted its current accounting standards.
LG Display said April-June panel shipments will likely rise
by a low-to-mid single digit percentage rate in sequential terms
but said selling price trends will vary based on the market and
product segment. Sister company LG Electronics will launch its
new flagship G4 smartphone in the current quarter, which could
help boost panel sales.
Shares of LG Display ended unchanged on Wednesday, compared
with a 0.04 percent fall for the broader market.
($1 = 1,078.6800 won)
