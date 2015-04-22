* Q1 op profit 744 bln won vs 490 bln won analyst view
* Q2 shipments to grow by low-to-mid single digit pct vs Q1
* CFO says severe oversupply problems unlikely
(Recasts; adds comments from LG Display, context)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, April 22 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
downplayed risks of a supply glut in the global
panel market after reporting its best quarterly profit in more
than four years, seeking to assuage fear about a sharp profit
decline later this year.
Deteriorating economic conditions in Western Europe and
weaker currencies of key emerging markets like Brazil and Russia
are hurting television makers. Investors and analysts worry that
TV makers will cut orders and hurt panel sales, while factories
of Chinese panel manufacturers scheduled to begin production
later this year could weigh on prices.
Data from researcher DisplaySearch showed that prices of
panels for devices such as TVs, laptops and monitors as of April
20 were broadly weaker than April 7. This pushed LG Display
stock to a near two-week low on Tuesday, and the shares ended
unchanged on Wednesday before the firm reported healthy profit.
Chief Financial Officer Don Kim said during a post-earnings
conference with analysts that the weak share performance
reflected market worries about the firm's earnings outlook. He
said business conditions would be challenging in the second
quarter, but ruled out the odds of a major oversupply problem.
"It's unlikely for an oversupply problem to upset the
current supply-demand balance," Kim said.
Q1 PROFIT BEATS ESTIMATES
LG Display reported 744 billion won ($689.73 million) in
operating profit for the first quarter, the strongest since the
at least the first quarter of 2011, from when its current
accounting standards apply. That compared with a 490 billion won
mean estimate by 32 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
The company attributed the rise to stable demand for TV
panels as well as belt-tightening: the firm cut production costs
by around 150 billion won from the previous quarter.
Analysts say LG Display also benefited from sales of screens
for Apple Inc's new iPhones and the Apple Watch, which
goes on sale from this week.
Yet Apple-related sales are unlikely to reassure those
worried about the outlook for LG Display, which in general earns
more from larger panels.
"Though panel prices are kept to a certain level, (TV) brand
vendors have revised their shipments downwards and may later
face inventory pressure," said researcher TrendForce.
LG Display said shipments would likely grow at a low to mid
single-digit percentage rate in the second quarter in sequential
terms, and that the average selling price in the broader market
is not likely to change significantly during the period.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)