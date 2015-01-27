SEOUL Jan 28 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
said on Wednesday that its 2014 operating profit
rose 16.7 percent from a year earlier, as the company benefited
from a pickup in demand for television sets and launch of Apple
Inc's new iPhones.
The world's biggest liquid crystal display maker reported
an operating profit of 1.4 trillion Korean won ($1.30 billion)
for 2014, compared with 1.2 trillion won in 2013.
For October-December alone, LG Display booked a profit of
629 billion won, showed Thomson Reuters calculations based on
the display panel maker's prior disclosures, compared with a 623
billion won mean estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of
36 analysts.
The company will report details on fourth-quarter earnings
later on Wednesday.
($1 = 1,077.2000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)