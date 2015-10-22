SEOUL Oct 22 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit
fell 29.8 percent from a year earlier, missing market
expectations, as slowing demand for consumer electronics
products hurt panelmakers' pricing power.
LG Display said July-September profit was 333 billion won
($293 million), compared with 474 billion won a year earlier and
a 358 billion won Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a
poll of 26 analysts.
The company said revenue rose 9.3 percent from a year
earlier to 7.2 trillion won, compared with the Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate of 6.8 trillion won.
($1 = 1,137.4900 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)