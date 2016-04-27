SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit
fell 95 percent from a year earlier, its weakest result in four
years as sluggish global demand for consumer electronics hit
display panel prices.
LG Display said its first-quarter operating profit was 39.5
billion won ($34.43 million), which compares with a Thomson
Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of a 78 billion won loss derived
from a survey of 26 analysts. This was also the weakest since a
211 billion won operating loss in the first quarter of 2012.
Revenue for the period fell 15 percent from a year earlier
to 6 trillion won.
($1 = 1,147.1000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)