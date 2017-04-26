SEOUL, April 26 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit
rose to 1.03 trillion won($915.08 million) from 39.5 billion won
a year earlier, beating market expectations, as healthy demand
for large-sized television panels boosted margins.
LG Display's January-March profit of 1.03 trillion won
compared with 845 billion won average forecast from a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 24 analysts.
Revenue for the quarter rose 17.9 percent from a year
earlier to 7.1 trillion won.
($1 = 1,125.5900 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by
Michael Perry)