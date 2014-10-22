SEOUL Oct 22 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that July-September operating profit rose 21.8 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by healthy demand for television panels and the launch of new smartphones by key client Apple Inc.

The world's biggest liquid crystal display maker reported an operating profit of 474 billion won ($450.98 million) for the third quarter, compared with 389 billion won a year earlier and 163 billion won profit in the second quarter.

The result compared with a 442 billion won mean profit estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 36 analysts

Revenue declined 0.5 percent on year to 6.5 trillion won, compared with the average forecast for 6.7 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 37 analysts. (1 US dollar = 1,051.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)