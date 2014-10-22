SEOUL Oct 22 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
said on Wednesday that July-September operating
profit rose 21.8 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by healthy
demand for television panels and the launch of new smartphones
by key client Apple Inc.
The world's biggest liquid crystal display maker reported an
operating profit of 474 billion won ($450.98 million) for the
third quarter, compared with 389 billion won a year earlier and
163 billion won profit in the second quarter.
The result compared with a 442 billion won mean profit
estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 36 analysts
Revenue declined 0.5 percent on year to 6.5 trillion won,
compared with the average forecast for 6.7 trillion won from a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 37 analysts.
(1 US dollar = 1,051.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)