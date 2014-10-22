(Adds further earnings figures, context, shares)
SEOUL, Oct 22 LG Display Co Ltd's
July-September operating profit rose to its highest level in
nearly two years, backed by healthy demand for television panels
as well as the release of Apple Inc's new iPhone
models.
The world's top liquid crystal display (LCD) maker had
tipped both shipments and average selling price for LCDs to pick
up sequentially during the third quarter, when analysts believed
the company would benefit from a jump in orders as Apple readied
the launch of its new larger-screen smartphones.
LG Display, which also counts sister company LG Electronics
Inc as a major client, said LCD shipment volume for
the third quarter rose from a year earlier though the average
selling price for panels fell in annual terms.
For July-September, LG Display reported a 21.8 percent rise
in operating profit to 474 billion won ($450.98 million). That
compared with a 442 billion won mean estimate of 36 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S and marked the strongest level
since the fourth quarter of 2012. Revenue fell 0.5 percent on
year to 6.5 trillion won.
"In the third quarter, panel prices showed an upward trend
as a tight supply situation continued due to increased demand
for large-size panels," LG Display Chief Financial Officer Don
Kim said in a statement.
LG Display said it expects fourth-quarter profit to improve
sequentially, forecasting mid single-digit percentage rate panel
shipment growth from July-September. Average selling price for
panels is likely to remain stable in October-December from the
previous quarter, it said.
Researcher WitsView said that August's large-sized panel
shipments grew 5.6 percent from the previous month thanks in
part to robust TV panel demand and tipped for further growth in
September, indicating favourable conditions for panel makers.
Analysts also said that global shipments of ultra-high
definition televisions, a premium product with significantly
higher picture quality and fatter profit margins, also remain
robust, lending support to panel makers such as LG Display.
Market dynamics are expected to remain favourable for LG
Display. Analysts said that supply remains tight for TVs partly
because of stronger demand for larger-sized panels, which is
reducing production supply for certain mid-sized panels.
Orders for Apple's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are expected
to ramp up further in the fourth quarter following the launch of
the devices in China, the world's largest smartphone market.
Researcher NPD DisplaySearch tips fourth-quarter panel
shipments for the two iPhone models to rise to 75 million from
41 million in the July-September quarter.
Shares of LG Display closed 2.9 percent higher before the
earnings release, compared with a 1.1 percent rise in the
benchmark Kospi share index.
(1 US dollar = 1,051.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)