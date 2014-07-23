SEOUL, July 23 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday operating profit fell by an annual 55.4 percent in the second quarter, slightly weaker than analyst estimates, as a stronger won and subdued demand for personal computers and tablets weighed.

The world's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays reported April-June operating profit of 163 billion won ($159.20 million), compared with 366 billion won a year earlier and a 94 billion won in the first quarter.

The result compared with a 184 billion won mean profit estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 37 analysts.

Revenue fell 9 percent on year to 6 trillion won, compared with the average forecast for 6 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 38 analysts.

($1 = 1023.8500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)