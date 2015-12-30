(Adds background)
SEOUL Dec 30 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
and the panel-making unit of Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd will supply organic light emitting diode (OLED)
screens for Apple Inc's iPhones, the Electronic Times
reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
The report comes after years of speculation that Apple will
start using the next-generation technology in its phones. OLED
screens are thinner and offer better picture quality than the
mainstay liquid crystal display screens.
Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported last month that Apple
plans to start using OLED screens for iPhones starting in 2018.
LG and Samsung Display are close to a final agreement with
Apple for the screens, the Electronic Times report said, adding
the two Korean firms plan a combined 15 trillion won ($12.8
billion) in capital expenditure to build up OLED production
capacity over the next two to three years.
Apple will likely provide some funding to both firms to help
with the investments, the paper added.
LG Display and Samsung Display declined to comment, while
Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.
Samsung Display, which currently supplies OLED smartphone
panels to parent Samsung Electronics and Chinese vendors, is
likely getting bigger volumes from Apple than LG Display, the
paper said.
($1 = 1,168.5000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)