SEOUL Jan 5 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
was in talks with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
about a supply agreement for television display
panels, LG Display Chief Executive Han Sang-beom said.
The executive told reporters on the sidelines of the CES
trade show in Las Vegas on Wednesday that no specifics have been
agreed to and that it would be difficult to supply Samsung with
panels even if a deal was reached during the first half of 2017,
due to the time required to develop products requested by
Samsung and ensure supply to other customers was not disrupted.
