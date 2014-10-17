SEOUL Oct 17 Shares of LG Display Co Ltd
were down sharply in early domestic trade on Friday,
weighed by concerns about the display maker's fourth-quarter
earnings prospects.
LG Display shares were down by more than 5 percent at one
point in morning trade and was last trading 4.8 percent lower at
0058 GMT.
"Television sales during the recent holiday season in China
were weak and the peak season for panels has now passed, so
there are concerns about weaker demand for TV panels," said IM
Investment analyst Lee Min-hee.
Key client Apple Inc's launch of new iPad models
also received mixed reviews from analysts, suggesting that the
devices may not lead to any major ramp-up in orders for LG
Display during the October-December quarter.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)