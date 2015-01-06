SEOUL Jan 6 Shares in LG Display Co Ltd
, South Korea's largest display maker, rose more than
5 percent on Tuesday morning, bucking the decline in the broader
market, as several brokerages tipped a positive outlook for the
sector in the first quarter.
Analysts expect LG Display's earnings to improve from the
fourth quarter, owing to firm TV panel prices and a surge in
demand following the launch of Apple Inc's iPhone 6.
"There were some concerns about inventory, but it appears
that things are better than what was initially expected," said
Nam Dae-jong, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
"China-related demand in the first quarter is expected to be
healthy as well, and share prices had fallen too much recently."
Shares in LG Display had dropped more than 9 percent as of
Monday's close from last month's high on Dec. 12 due to investor
worries over overcapacity and inventory buildup as display
makers enter the traditional off-peak season.
Sister firm LG Electronics Inc also rallied 3.3
percent as one of the bright spots in the wider KOSPI market,
which has fallen nearly 1.5 percent as of 0250 GMT amid a global
equities sell-off.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ryan Woo)