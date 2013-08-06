* H1 operating profit up 10 pct to 571 mln pounds

* EPS up 13 pct to 7.82 pence

* Interim dividend up 22 pct to 2.4 pence/share

By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, Aug 6 British insurer Legal & General is seeking acquisitions in the United States, extending a growth strategy that has resulted in three deals in Britain so far this year.

Speaking to journalists after the group's first-half earnings beat forecasts on Tuesday, Chief Executive Nigel Wilson said U.S. expansion plans will focus on boosting its fund management and retirement businesses.

"The U.S. is a very important market for us and therefore we will be investing capital there," Wilson said.

L&G has pursued a strategy of small, bolt-on acquisitions since the start of 2013, the most recent of which was the 151 million pounds ($231.47 million) purchase of annuity firm Lucida with 1.4 billion pounds of assets on its books.

Earlier in the year L&G bought out investment funds supermarket Cofunds and a 46.5 percent stake in housebuilder Cala Group.

Expansion in Europe and the Middle East was largely behind a 100 percent increase in the net flow of new money into L&G's fast-growing investment management division (LGIM) to 8 billion pounds in the first half of the year.

International assets under management were up by more than a fifth to 52 billion pounds at the division which also operates in the United States. Assets under management there account for about 5 percent of the total.

LGIM contributed almost one quarter to group operating profit of 571 million pounds after debt and expenses.

L&G's net cash generation rose 23 percent to 500 million pounds, beating analysts' expectations for 470 million pounds.

Wilson said the firm's strategy is evolving "from a post- financial crisis focus on cash, to one based on cash plus growth plus selective acquisitions."

Investors cheered the results, which included a better than expected 22 percent increase in the half-year dividend to 2.4 pence per share. L&G shares were trading 3.2 percent higher by 0856 GMT.